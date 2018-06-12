Interpol have announced additional world tour dates in support of their forthcoming new album Marauder. In addition to previously announced shows at Madison Square Garden with Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail and their Hollywood Bowl show with The Kills and Sunflower Bean, the band added dates across the U.S. and Europe this fall. Fans can access a special pre-sale if you order the album directly from the Interpol store.

The band recently performed Marauder single “The Rover” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Check out their tour dates below.

6/25 – Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien Open Air – w/ Paramount Styles

6/26 – Sesta Al Reghena, Italy @ Sexto Nplugged – w/ Covent Garden

6/27 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

7/1 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT festival

7/5 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/7 – London, UK @ Hyde Park – w/ The Cure

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – w/ Honduras

8/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

9/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/12 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Stage – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/28 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn – w/ Sunflower Bean

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – w/ Sunflower Bean

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

10/5 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

10/6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

11/6 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz

11/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mehr! Theater – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP1 – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/29 – Paris, France @ La Salle Pleyel w/ Nilüfer Yanya

2/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden – w/ Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail