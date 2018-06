Interpol’s new album Marauder hits shelves this August 24th, and in the buildup to the release, the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night. Draped in the same red and black of their new album art, the band performed their new single “The Rover.” Earlier this year, the band shared a new mini-documentary about their Turn on the Bright Lights reunion tour. Watch their Colbert performance below.