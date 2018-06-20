Frankie Cosmos Announce Fall Tour

Frankie Cosmos have announced a new tour for this fall in support of their last album, Vessel. Greta Kline’s soft-rock musical project will hit the road on September 13 in Baltimore before traveling through various U.S. cities. Those cities include Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, and Brooklyn before wrapping things up in New York City on the 7th of October. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Thursday.

The band released their album Vessel back in March, backed by the singles “Jesse,” “Apathy,” and “Being Alive.” The tour announcement can be found below along with the full list of shows.