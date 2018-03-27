Stream Frankie Cosmos’ New Album Vessel and Watch the Video for “Jesse”

The latest album from Frankie Cosmos, titled Vessel, is available for streaming via YouTube ahead of its official Friday (March 30) release date. On her latest, lead singer-songwriter Greta Kline reflects on the passage of time and what it forces you to learn about yourself, delivering her quick-witted lyrics in her signature delicate croon. The 18-track album is bubbly but off-kilter, full of great melody and infectious hooks.

Along with the release of the advance stream, Frankie Cosmos has released a trippy, scientific video for the lead single “Jesse,” which has some fun with making slime, a current popular YouTube activity. Watch the video and stream the full album below: