Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s new collaborative album Everything Is Love debuted last week as a Tidal exclusive, but after just two days, the album found its way onto Apple Music and Spotify Premium. Though the 9-track LP wasn’t supposed to be released on Spotify’s ad-supported free tier until July 2, it looks like the record has come to the service a little early, and can now be heard in full for free on Spotify.

According to Hits Daily Double, experts predicted the album to move around 120,000 units in its first week, which feels low considering just how big the two artists are in 2018. Beyoncé’s Lemonade remains a Tidal-exclusive, still without any announced plans for it to appear on other service. Yet even within this constraint, the album managed to spend 74 weeks on the charts, peaking at no. 1 in May 2016. Maybe it’s the glut of other summer releases holding it back, or maybe this time it just needs a Spotify free-tier bump to push it to the chart-topping recognition that many so eagerly believe it deserves. Listen to the album below via Spotify and Apple Music.



