After being surprise-released as a Tidal excluive this weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new collaborative album as “The Carters,” Everything Is Love, has come to Spotify Premium and Apple Music. According to The Fader, non-paying Spotify users will reportedly be able to hear the album two weeks from today (July 2). The Carters’ album is 9 tracks and roughly 40 minutes long. Along with the LP, they released a music video for its second track “APESHIT” this weekend, and subsequently posted a non-album single called “SALUD!” Listen to Everything Is Love below.