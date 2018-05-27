Watch a Teaser for Gorillaz New Album The Now Now

Gorillaz’s Humanz marked the bands first record in six years, and at the end of 2017, illustrator Jamie Hewlett said that the band had plans to release another new album in 2018. Now that album has finally been given a title and release date.

After debuting a new song on tour in Chile, the band appeared to be teasing something new with a series of posters at London’s All Points East festival. The posters direct you to TheNowNow.tv, where you can watch a brief teaser video for the album, allegedly titled The Now Now and out this June 29. The clip includes a few seconds of synthy disco music, as well as a brief silhouette of one of the Gorillaz cartoons. Watch below.