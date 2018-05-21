UPDATE: Scott’s piece is going to be moved later today (Monday) from the Riverside Museum as there is construction works just now and needs to be kept safe from damage. The piece will be transferred to BAAD (Barras Courtyard) and can be accessed as of tomorrow (Tuesday) from 12-10pm Tuesday-Sunday. Just finished this mural near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow. After last week’s news about Scott, I wanted to make something to pay tribute to him and @frabbits The piece will be on display for a week if you’d like to see. A massive thank you goes to @scottishstreetfoodfestival @bacardi and @artpistol for giving me the canvas! A special thanks to @nikkimcwilliams for those flawless squares (and the wee girl who helped paint Scott’s shirt!)

A post shared by Michael Corr (@michaelcorrartist) on May 20, 2018 at 6:57am PDT