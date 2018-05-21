News \
Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Honored With Mural in Glasgow
Scottish artist Michael Corr has painted a mural in tribute to late Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchison, who died on May 11 at the age of 36. Originally posted near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, the mural is now being moved to the courtyard of the city’s Barras Art and Design and will be on display there starting tomorrow. Read a collection of tributes to Hutchison from many of his friends and musical contemporaries here, and watch Manchester Orchestra’s recent cover of Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk” here. See Corr’s portrait of Hutchison below.
UPDATE: Scott’s piece is going to be moved later today (Monday) from the Riverside Museum as there is construction works just now and needs to be kept safe from damage. The piece will be transferred to BAAD (Barras Courtyard) and can be accessed as of tomorrow (Tuesday) from 12-10pm Tuesday-Sunday. Just finished this mural near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow. After last week’s news about Scott, I wanted to make something to pay tribute to him and @frabbits The piece will be on display for a week if you’d like to see. A massive thank you goes to @scottishstreetfoodfestival @bacardi and @artpistol for giving me the canvas! A special thanks to @nikkimcwilliams for those flawless squares (and the wee girl who helped paint Scott’s shirt!)