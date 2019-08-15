Scottish indie-folk band Frightened Rabbit recently released a new edition of their acclaimed 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight, consisting of covers recorded by friends of the group. It was the band’s first release since frontman Scott Hutchison died last May. Today the group shared Tiny Changes, a short film about the project, which Hutchison conceived and organized before his death, that doubles as a tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

The short finds Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, Sarah Silverman, Julien Baker, and others discussing their relationship with The Midnight Organ Fight and the stories behind their contributions to the album. “Putting that record on, I was so inspired by it,” Gibbard, who covered Frightened Rabbit’s “Keep Yourself Warm,” said. “The record just grabbed you by the shirt and pulled you off the ground. It felt like flying.”

Baker covered “The Modern Leper” on the new album. “The way that Scott chose to articulate the very human and the very mortal and the sometimes ugly was revolutionary for me,” she said. “It pushed me to a place where I was able to operate with more honesty.” Finn, who covered “Head Rolls Off,” added, “He had these kind of showstopper lines. ‘You won’t find love in a hole.’ Oh my god, ouch.”

The Midnight Organ Fight’s anniversary edition also features The National’s Aaron Dessner, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, and more. Listen to the full album and watch the accompanying mini-doc below.