Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Remembered by Belle & Sebastian, Snow Patrol, the National, and More

CREDIT: Rob Ball/WireImage

Scott Hutchison, frontman of Scottish folk band Frightened Rabbit, has been found dead in Edinburgh, two days after bandmates reported him missing. He was 36. His death has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and peers, particularly in the Scottish indie scene, with many recalling Hutchison’s personal warmth and the emotional power of his songwriting. Below, see tributes from Hutchison’s Frightened Rabbit bandmates (including brother Grant Hutchison), as well as Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Los Campesinos’ Rob Taylor, the National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, alt-J, PAWS, Josh Ritter (with whom Frightened Rabbit had toured in the past), and more.

I just heard the news about Scott Hutchison. One of Scotland’s most extraordinary song writers. He wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words always made me feel this heady mix of wonder, elation and pain. That pain that also makes you feel someone understands what you’re going through and you don’t feel so alone. He was willing to hurt in his songs so that the listener hurt less. But when you live on the edge of that pain it can sometimes get to be too much to bear. I just wish he knew what he meant to so many. Thank you Scott for every extraordinary song you ever wrote and for the times we shared. Your music brought light to the world and always will. So much love to all your family, band mates and close friends. I am so deeply sorry for their loss. The world is less today without you Scott.x

Anna Gaca
