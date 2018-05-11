Scott Hutchison, frontman of Scottish folk band Frightened Rabbit, has been found dead in Edinburgh, two days after bandmates reported him missing. He was 36. His death has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and peers, particularly in the Scottish indie scene, with many recalling Hutchison’s personal warmth and the emotional power of his songwriting. Below, see tributes from Hutchison’s Frightened Rabbit bandmates (including brother Grant Hutchison), as well as Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Los Campesinos’ Rob Taylor, the National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, alt-J, PAWS, Josh Ritter (with whom Frightened Rabbit had toured in the past), and more.

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

I’m lost for words on hearing the awful news about Scott Hutchison. My deepest condolences are with his family and friends. I didn’t know Scott very well but I always enjoyed his company whenever I was in it. He was a lovely, warm talented guy and was loved by so many people. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) May 11, 2018

We are devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning. Sending all our love to his family, friends and band mates in frightened rabbit. Xxx — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 11, 2018

So desperately sad to hear about Scott Hutchison. Watching him play I remember thinking how he just seemed to vibrate with talent. thinking of all my friends who are missing him. — R Taylor (@sparkydeathcap) May 11, 2018

no. goddamn it. — Stars (@youarestars) May 11, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone. — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) May 11, 2018

All my love to @FRabbits. Scott was an amazing, sweet man and a powerful musician who always had a kind word. I feel so lucky to have known him. — Josh Ritter (@joshritter) May 11, 2018

To our friend, inspiration and hero, Scott Hutchison. pic.twitter.com/pdNWnxhqAk — PAWS (@wehavepaws) May 11, 2018

Devastated by the loss of Scott Hutchison who gave so much with his beautiful music. Sending love to our friends in @FRabbits — Bryce Dessner (@bryce_dessner) May 11, 2018

Devastated Scott is gone. My heart goes out to his family and bandmates. A dear soul and a brilliant songwriter. RIP #scotthutchison — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) May 11, 2018

Everyone listen to Scott’s songs today — he navigated the depths of despair with such power, beauty and poetry. RIP #scotthutchison — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) May 11, 2018

Will always raise a glass to you …way into the night and beyond the grave Scott. RIP — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) May 11, 2018

I never knew Scott Hutchinson, but the news of his death is gutting. Love to @FRabbits and all the people I know who I KNOW cared deeply for Scott and the band. Thinking of you. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 11, 2018