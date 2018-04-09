Tool’s Exclusive “Music Clinic” Will Cost You $500

Three-quarters of Tool would like to invite you to an “intimate discussion” about the band’s music and technique. At six newly announced “music clinic” events next month, guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor, and drummer Danny Carey will host a live “dissection and performance” of particular songs. (Maynard James Keenan is presumably too busy attending to his grapes—kidding, he’ll actually be on tour with A Perfect Circle.)

Each event will include an audience Q&A and a meet-and-greet. Attendees will also receive event-specific commemorative merchandise and have a chance to browse a mini exhibition of items from the Tool archives.

Tool fans are as famously dedicated and detail-oriented as their idols are deliberate and relatively secretive about their creative process—new album coming soon, maybe—so it’s not difficult to see the appeal of a discussion event. But if that fanbase has a limit, it might be the $500-per-person price tag, visible in advance listings on ticketing site AXS. Then there’s the matter of geography: All six events take place in the Midwest. See the dates for Tool’s music clinics below.

Tool 2018 music clinic dates

May 11 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

May 14 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

May 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 16 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre