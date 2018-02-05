A Perfect Circle Announce New Album and U.S. Tour, Release “TalkTalk”

A Perfect Circle have announced their fourth full-length album, Eat the Elephant, and released a slow-burning new song, “TalkTalk.” The new album, the band’s first in almost 14 years, arrives April 20 via BMG; it includes earlier singles “The Doomed” and “Disillusioned,” as well as a Douglas Adams shout-out titled “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish.” A Perfect Circle have also announced a new run of spring tour dates in the U.S., in addition to several previously announced festival performances.

In a statement, Maynard James Keenan dedicated the album release to singer-songwriter Carina Round, who’s also a touring member of Keenan’s band Puscifer:

Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus, I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off. Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4/20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.

A Perfect Circle’s previous album was 2004’s eMOTIVe. Hear “TalkTalk,” check out the Eat the Elephant track list, and see A Perfect Circle’s full tour schedule below.

A Perfect Circle, Eat the Elephant track list

1. “Eat the Elephant”

2. “Disillusioned”

3. “The Contrarian”

4. “The Doomed”

5. “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”

6. “TalkTalk”

7. “By and Down the River”

8. “Delicious”

9. “DLB”

10. “Hourglass”

11. “Feathers”

12. “Get the Lead Out”

A Perfect Circle spring 2018 tour dates:

April 14 — Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium *

April 15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

April 18 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University Events Center *

April 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Rock Festival

April 22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

May 12 — Somserset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 15 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

May 16 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

May 18 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

May 22 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *

May 25 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

May 26 — Dallas, TX @ BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

Europe:

June 1 — Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 2 — Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

June 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

June 8 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Northridge Festival

June 9 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

June 12 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT

June 13 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 14 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 17 — Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle SOLD OUT

June 20 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

June 21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 23 — Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

June 24 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 26 — Paris, France @ Olympia SOLD OUT

June 28 — Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival Madrid

June 29 — Barcelona, Spain @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July 1 — Verona, Italy @ Rock the Castle