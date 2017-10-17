A Perfect Circle – “The Doomed”

It’s been 14 years, but it seems as if a new A Perfect Circle album is actually on the way, despite the band’s claims in May that the rumors that a new album would materialize this year were “not true.” The metal band led by Tool’s Maynard James Keegan has released a new single, “The Doomed,” the group ‘s first new song in three years. In a statement, Keegan implied that a bigger statement was to come next year: “14 years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

The band’s intricate, constantly morphing new single focuses on issues of class and inequality, drawing the central contrast “Blessed are the rich…Doomed are the poor.” The release of the track follows a teaser video this weekend, the band’s premiere of new music in concert on their current fall tour, and plenty of other intimations that the band is developing new music, thus taking Maynard away from his beloved wine business for a while. Listen to “The Doomed” below.