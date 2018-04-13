Early Thursday morning, Taylor Swift posted a teaser on her Instagram, with a caption that said she would be releasing a new version of Reputation track “Delicate” as well as a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1971 hit “September.” The cover song is a contribution to the Spotify Singles series, which has previously hosted other pop stars covering classics from previous generations–Miley Cyrus covered Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers,” Demi Lovato performed a version of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” Arcade Fire gave their own rendition of John Lennon’s “Mind Games,” and so on. “September” is a pretty curious choice for Swift–the original was a keystone of the ’70s R&B/soul/disco crossover sound, and a staple still. (Whether Swift has the range to pull it off is up to you.)

Swift has most recently been prepping for a tour that will begin this May and feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as openers. She has also recently emerged from her usual silence around political and social commentary–in March she made a statement and donation in support of March of Our Lives, and a few weeks ago she responded to criticism from singer Hayley Kiyoko about Swift’s obsession with men in her music.

Listen to her stripped-down, banjo-slathered rendition of the soul classic below.