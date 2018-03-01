Taylor Swift’s (big) Reputation tour commences in May in Phoenix, with its first leg set to run through November, criss-crossing North America, Europe, and Australia. Opening for Swift on at least part of that run will be two fellow pop stars of different statures: Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. The news was broken by Swift today on her Twitter account.

Cabello has been a rumored opener for weeks, though its Charli’s inclusion that is perhaps most interesting as she continues to navigate the shifting tides of the pop world, with the sensational “Boys” having provided a bit of a buoy.

You can view Swift’s dates here—the exact ones to be opened by Cabello and Charli have not been announced, though all of North America at least would be a decent guess.