Taylor Swift Makes Rare Political Statement With Donation to March for Our Lives

Taylor Swift made the rare political statement on Friday when she announced, via Instagram, that she had made a donation to the March for Our Lives rallies demonstrating for stricter gun laws. March for Our Lives was organized in response to the shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in the attack.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift wrote. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

The “Delicate” singer is usually cautious about voicing support for causes—especially ones that might alienate the fans from her country music days—so it feels significant that she’s going out of her way to throw her support against a cause that would anger the Second Amendment enthusiasts in her fanbase.

The March for Our Lives rallies take place on March 24 and you can find a complete list of events here.