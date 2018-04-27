New Music \
Stream Speedy Ortiz’s New Album Twerp Verse
Speedy Ortiz’s new album Twerp Verse is now available in full. Following singles “Villain,” “Lucky 88,” and “Lean In When I Suffer,” the album is the first from the project since 2015’s Foil Deer. According to frontperson Sadie Dupuis, the album’s title comes from the need to “employ a self-perservational sense of humor to speak truth in an increasingly baffling world.” The album was recorded at legendary Brooklyn DIY venue Silent Barn, which recently announced its closure at the end of April. Check out Twerp Verse below.