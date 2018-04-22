Prince Estate to Release Lyrics and Poetry in New Book

Paisley Park Enterprises—the merchandising arm of Prince’s estate—has filed paperwork to release original material from the Prince archives. As TMZ reports, the estate plans to release a new book for collectors featuring the late musician’s unreleased lyrics and poetry. The book could also include never-before-seen photos and journals from Prince’s estate.

The announcement follows controversy about Prince’s death, specifically surrounding the presence of deadly, fentanyl-laced Vicodin in his toxicology report. Last month, ICM Partners announced that an official Prince memoir was slated for release later this year. Check out photos of the estate’s archive over on TMZ’s website.