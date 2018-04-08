News \
Watch Post Malone, Seth Rogen, and Craig Robinson Cover Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack”
Post Malone is more meme than musician. Here at SPIN, we’ve practically got a whole column dedicated to the rapper’s ongoing antics chasing spirits on Ghost Adventures, hoarding guns for the impending apocalypse, and spending $8,000 on 10,000 Popeyes biscuits for his friends at Coachella. Most recently, Posty made an appearance at Seth Rogen’s star-studded Hilarity for Charity Netflix special, where the musician joined Craig Robinson and a stage band to cover Mark Morrison’s cheesy slow-jam hit “Return of the Mack.” Rogen eventually joined them on-stage with some modest dance moves to close out the show. Check it out below or over on Netflix around the 1:05:00 mark.