L7 Announce First New Album in 19 Years

Back in February, influential grunge provocateurs L7 released a single called “I Came Back to Bitch” and announced a run of shows for April. Now the Los-Angeles-based band has posted a Pledgemusic page to help fund the recording of a new full-length album, which they are slated to record this year. Supporters can preorder the album and purchase various bundles at the page, with perks including “exclusive access to the band via video updates, limited addition merch, signed rarities and other such bad ass-ery.” In 2015, the band funded a documentary about the band via Kickstarter and reunited for the occasion. The last L7 album was 1999’s Slap-Happy. Watch their video for the Pledgemusic campaign below.