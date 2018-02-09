L7 Announce U.S. Tour, Release “I Came Back to Bitch”

L7 have dropped “I Came Back to Bitch,” a fiery, cowbell-assisted takedown of capitalists and fake rockstars. “It’s about greedy fucks throwing the word ‘rock star’ around because someone made a huge profit on somebody else’s back,” Donita Sparks explained to Rolling Stone. “Do not degrade the word ‘rock star.’ [C]reative people, caregivers, civil servants — those are the people who are contributing to society… Capitalist motherfuckers are just making money off of polluting things and ruining neighborhoods.”

The grunge icons made a triumphant return last year with the topical “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago,” their first new music in 18 years. The band is set to take the stage with their new work this April, with a six show U.S. tour. Catch “I Came Back to Bitch” and the band’s tour dates below.

April 11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

April 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero

April 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

April 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club

April 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

April 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue