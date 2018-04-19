There’s been… [insanely long pause]… a lot going on with Justin Bieber lately, from chatting up a homeless couple to appearing in a terrible YouTube sketch to posting deeply bizarre photos such as this on Instagram. He really thrived last weekend at Coachella, where he hung out with his dirtbag brother-in-arms Post Malone, danced freely in public to Skip Marley, and apparently stopped a woman from being choked. The good news is that he hasn’t stopped peaking.

Last night on Instagram, he posted the following image of his head photoshopped onto Beyoncé’s body. He calls the character (?) his sister Rachel Bieber:

This is just the latest expansion of the Justin Bieber cinematic universe. Over the weekend he introduced his alter ego Skylark Tylark:

Skylark Tylark is fond of sitting next to a cardboard box and drinking Bud Light with Post Malone, who appears to be working on his own alter ego:

Skylark Tylark A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Rachel Bieber and Skylark Tylark join Bieber’s brother, Tony Bieber, who was “introduced” to the world last month:

I hope everything is okay.