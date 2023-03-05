Instagram Facebook Twitter
Don Toliver Joined By Justin Bieber, Kali Uchis, James Blake at Rolling Loud

Guests performed tracks from Toliver’s new album, ‘Love Sick’
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Rapper Don Toliver performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Don Toliver made sure his appearance at the California version of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Saturday night (March 4) was a memorable affair with a number of special guests, most notably Justin Bieber, who canceled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour earlier in the week.

Bieber joined Toliver for their collaborative song “Private Landing” from the latter’s brand new album, Love Sick. The song also features Future, who headlines the festival Sunday but did not appear during Toliver’s performance. Also guesting during the rapper’s set was James Blake on “Let Her Go,” and Toliver’s girlfriend, singer/songwriter Kali Uchis, on the live debut of the couples’ song “4 Me.”

Dubbed as the “largest hip-hop festival in the world,” Rolling Loud began in Miami in 2015 and has since expanded to Europe and Asia. The California edition kicked off Friday with Playboy Carti, while Saturday featured headliner Travis Scott and today wraps up with Lil Uzi Vert and Tory Lanez in addition to Future. Select performances are streaming on the official festival web site.

