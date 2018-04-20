J. Cole has released a music video for “ATM,” the first single off of his latest album KOD. The song discusses the human pursuit and obsession with money and how people will kill themselves for it. The accompanying music video, directed by Cole and Scott Lazer, is an homage to Hype Williams videos for Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes in the ’90s. Using bright, colorful palettes and animated movements to show medicated kids chasing after a dollar, Cole in a straight-jacket bouncing against a money-coated room and Cole literally giving an arm and a leg for an expensive car. It’s an amusing way of telling an obvious story about capitalism.

This video drops on the same day as Cole’s new album, KOD., which was announced earlier in the week at a surprise listening session.

Stream KOD here and watch the video below: