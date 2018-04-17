J. Cole Announces Surprise Album K.O.D.

Yesterday, J. Cole announced a surprise album, which is apparently due out this Friday. Apparently titled KOD, Cole took to Twitter to spread news about the project, offering no other information. The rapper recently wiped his Instagram clean and seems to be posting purple images across all his accounts. Last night, he also held a secret pop-up event at NYC’s Gramercy Theater, which, according to Miss Info and fan tweets, was a listening party for a 10-song album. J. Cole’s last album was 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only.

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018