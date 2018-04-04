Does Billie Joe Armstrong Have A New Band? Check Out This Image of a Rat And Decide For Yourself

In 2016, Green Day released a not-very-good album called Revolution Radio and said they were gearing up to make an American Idiot movie with HBO. They’ve stuck it to Trump in various recent videos and public appearances, and they released a greatest hits compilation called God’s Favorite Band in November. Now it seems like lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, who expressed his support for Post Malone’s cover of “Basketcase” last fall, may be branching out on his own. A series of cryptic, quivering video clips suggest that he may been about to launch a new musical project called The Longshot. The Instagram videos feature, among other things, four cartoon figures that look suspiciously like a new BJA-led pop-punk quartet and a sniffling rat. The posts link to another Instagram account, @Longshot, which seems like a possible future home for news on the project. Its bio reads: “New album ‘Love is for Losers’ coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner.” Check out the videos below.

