News \
Billie Joe Armstrong on Post Malone Covering “Basket Case”: “Hey This Is Pretty Cool!”
Before his failed stage dive, Post Malone performed an acoustic cover of Green Day’s classic “Basket Case” at a Sept. 16 tour stop in Maryland. The performance was met with applause, and almost 10 days later, Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong—who’s less predisposed to self-deprecation than he was in 1994—tweeted that he was also a fan. “This is pretty cool,” he exclaims. Eh, it’s fine. Watch the video below.