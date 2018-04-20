News \

Aloe Blacc Remembers Avicii: “It Hurts So Bad That He’s Gone”

8th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards
CREDIT: Rich Polk - Getty Images

After news broke of EDM producer and DJ Avicii’s passing, condolences poured in from artists that worked with him or were his contemporaries. Few had a more important connection than Aloe Blacc, who sang on “Wake Me Up,” which was Avicii’s biggest chart success in America and one of his most memorable songs after “Levels.” His heartfelt tweet reflected on their relationship.

 

The cause of Avicii’s sudden death has not been disclosed at this time.

Israel Daramola
