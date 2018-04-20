After news broke of EDM producer and DJ Avicii’s passing, condolences poured in from artists that worked with him or were his contemporaries. Few had a more important connection than Aloe Blacc, who sang on “Wake Me Up,” which was Avicii’s biggest chart success in America and one of his most memorable songs after “Levels.” His heartfelt tweet reflected on their relationship.

My heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family and close friends. I can’t express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he’s gone. — Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018

The cause of Avicii’s sudden death has not been disclosed at this time.