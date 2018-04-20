On Friday, the music world was stunned by the death of Swedish EDM icon Avicii (born Tim Bergling). The “Levels” producer was 28. Bergling collaborated with a diverse group of artists like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Guetta, Nile Rodgers, Rita Ora, and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian. As such, Bergling’s contemporaries and admirers, such as Calvin Harris and Nile Rodgers, shared tributes to the legendary DJ shortly after news of his passing broke.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii … I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii Never let this game change you. Just because you make music doesn’t automatically mean you all of a sudden need to become famous or a celebrity, or a fashion designer, or a car collector, or a pimp or a slut, or the center of attention..always embrace who you are 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nfHN9RNn8V — COBRA|Soul Food 🐍 (@LupeFiasco) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii 🙁 Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018