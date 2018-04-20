News \

Calvin Harris, Liam Payne, Nile Rodgers, and Others Mourn Avicii

Avicii's Death Mourned by Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne
CREDIT: Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

On Friday, the music world was stunned by the death of Swedish EDM icon Avicii (born Tim Bergling). The “Levels” producer was 28. Bergling collaborated with a diverse group of artists like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Guetta, Nile Rodgers, Rita Ora, and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian. As such, Bergling’s contemporaries and admirers, such as Calvin Harris and Nile Rodgers, shared tributes to the legendary DJ shortly after news of his passing broke.

Maggie Serota
Tags: Avicii