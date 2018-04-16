A Perfect Circle – “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”

A Perfect Circle have released the newest single from their new album Eat The Elephant, which is due on Friday (April 20). “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” is an orchestral power-rocker of sorts, alternating sunnier, almost glam-like chord progressions with more traditional hard-rock gestures. Though its title references The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the song is a meditation on the cultural phenomenon of celebrity death, featuring juicy passages like “Now Willie Wonka, Major Tom, Ali and Leia have moved on/Signal the final curtain call/In all this atomic pageantry” and “Ticker tape parade, our hair and skin/Like Marilyn Monroe in an empty wind.” There’s a Prince reference too. The band has already released the songs “Disillusioned,” “TalkTalk,” and “The Doomed” from Eat The Elephant. The LP will be the band’s first in 14 years–in part, because of Maynard Keenan’s busy grape-related schedule. The band’s spring tour began this weekend. Watch the video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish,” which just features some shots of fish, below.