Tinashe – “Me So Bad” ft. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana

After announcing the release date of her long-delayed album Joyride—it’s out April 13, barring some kind of unforeseen disaster—Tinashe has returned with a new single: “Me So Bad,” a dancehall-pop duet with Ty Dolla $ign that’s also got a rather superfluous French Montana feature. “Me So Bad” becomes the third Joyride single, following “Faded Love” with Future and “No Drama” with Offset. The cute, color-saturated video takes place on a tennis court, capturing Tinashe’s evident joy as a performer and a whole bunch of product placement too. Watch below.