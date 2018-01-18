Tinashe – “No Drama” ft. Offset

Tinashe has just released the first of three new songs she recently hinted that she would be dropping soon. “No Drama” is a collaboration with Migos’ Offset, a breezy and typically moody piece of trap-inspired R&B. Tinashe’s previous release was 2016’s Nightride. There’s been no word on a release date for her long-delayed and hopefully not apocryphal project Joyride, but fans can continue to check her social media accounts for new music: Tracks “Me So Bad” and “Faded Love” should be forthcoming. Listen to “No Drama” below.

Update (5:30 p.m.): “No Drama” now has a tightly choreographed and rhinestone-studded new video featuring both Tinashe and Offset (who’s dealt with some drama of his own today). Watch below.