Sufjan Stevens’ Oscars Performance to Feature St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and More

Sufjan Stevens will be joined by a stellar backing band at this Sunday’s Oscars performance of “Mystery of Love,” the Best Original Song nominee he wrote for Best Picture nominee Call Me By Your Name. The band includes St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, Nickel Creek/Punch Brothers member and Live From Here host Chris Thile, multi-instrumentalist Casey Foubert, and drummer James McAlister, Asthmatic Kitty Records announced this afternoon.

Everyone mentioned is a longtime Stevens associate: Annie Clark played in Stevens’ band before launching a solo career as St. Vincent; Sumney opened for Stevens on tour back in 2015; Foubert has also played in Stevens’ touring band; Thile played an uncredited mandolin part on the studio version of “Mystery of Love”; McAlister collaborated on last year’s space-themed album Planetarium.

The Oscars ceremony airs at 8:30 p.m. Eastern this Sunday, March 4 on ABC. Until then, revisit the music video for “Mystery of Love,” which is made up of clips from Call Me By Your Name.