Sufjan Stevens Will Perform at the 2018 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that Sufjan Stevens will join the list of performers at the 2018 Oscars. Stevens will be performing “Mystery of Love,” one of his original songs for the Luca Guadagnino film Call Me By Your Name, which is a Best Picture nominee. Stevens is also nominated for a Best Original Song award for the song. The other nominees in the category will also be performing, including Miguel (with Natalia LaFourcade and Gael García Bernal), Common (with Andra Day), and Mary J. Blige. “Mystery of Love,” along with “Visions of Gideon” from Call Me By Your Name, is also being released as a 10″ single for Record Store Day on April 28. The 90th Oscars Awards will air on ABC on March 4.