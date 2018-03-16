Stream Mount Eerie’s New Album Now Only

Mount Eerie has finally released his new album Now Only in full. The followup to his album A Crow Looked at Me last year, its release follows singles “Distortion” and “Tintin in Tibet,” as well as an NPR First Listen last week. The album continues chronicling the intimate details of songwriter Phil Elverum’s last days with his belated wife Geneviève, who passed away in July 2016 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Listen to the full album below.

