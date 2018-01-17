Mount Eerie Announces New Album Now Only, Releases “Distortion”

Mount Eerie has announced a new album called Now Only. Due out March 16 on P.W. Elverum & Sun, the album comes almost exactly a year after Phil Elverum’s last heartbreaking and intimate LP A Crow Looked At Me, which featured sharply personal songs written in the wake of his wife Geneviève’s death from pancreatic cancer. Now Only is slated to be a group of songs extending on the subjects and themes explored on A Crow Looked At Me; many of the songs on the new album factored into the sets Elverum did during his tour last year.

The first release from the album, “Distortion,” emerges, fittingly, out of a doom-metal-like wall of overdriven guitar, before launching into a long, speechlike meditation on memory and loss, driven by acoustic fingerpicking, that feels like a logical extension of A Crow Looked At Me. Elverum has also announced new North American tour dates around the album’s release in March. Check out those dates and listen to “Distortion” below.

