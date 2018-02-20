Mount Eerie – “Tintin in Tibet”

Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum recently announced Now Only, the follow-up to last year’s heart-wrenching album A Crow Looked at Me and a continuing reflection on grief, memory, and acceptance following the death of wife Geneviève Castrée from pancreatic cancer in 2016. We’ve already heard “Distortion,” and today Elverum has released the new collection’s opening track, “Tintin in Tibet,” a gentle and sorrowful journey through some of Elverum’s early memories with Castrée—”in love, totally insane, apart from the rest of the world”—that’s named for a story from the classic children’s comic Tintin.

Now Only is out March 16 from Elverum’s own P.W. Elverum & Sun. Listen to “Tintin in Tibet” below.