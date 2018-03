On March 16, Phil Elverum aka Mount Eerie will release Now Only, the followup to his heartbreaking 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me. Like that album, Now Only deals in intimate detail with the passing of Elverum’s wife Geneviève, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 35 in 2016. So far, we’ve heard the aptly named “Distortion” and album opener “Tintin in Tibet;” now, the whole album is streaming via NPR First Listen. Hear it here.