Listen to Two New Solo Songs from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi

Rap sensations Rae Sremmurd have released two new solo songs in anticipation of their forthcoming menagerie of music: SR3MM, the real-life-brothers’ third album in a fruitful partnership with hit-making producer Mike Will Made It, as well as two debut solo albums, Swaecation and Jxmtroduction. “Hurt to Look Your Way” and “Brxnks Truck” are solo cuts by Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, respectively. The group also released a collaborative Rae Sremmurd song from the main SR3MM LP, “Powerglide” (ft. Juicy J), last night.

The first single from SR3MM, “T’d Up,” was released last month. Listen to “Hurt to Look Your Way,” a smooth, well-‘tuned club track, and the more standard-issue trap assault of “Brxnks Truck” below.