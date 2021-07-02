SPIN Daybreaker: Summer Soundtrack

Ahead of this holiday weekend, we welcome you back with open arms as we get ready to light up the night with pretty patriotic explosions. Aside from including a stellar group of artists who are on the brink, this week’s roundup captures the lively spirit of the summer heat. With colorful sound textures, soulful sonic grooves, and experiential instrumentation/production, these artists master the art of what it is to be freeform and true to their versatile identity. Genreless has become the new genre and this collection of musical wizards are here to consciously (or unconsciously) dominate the realm.

This week’s highlights include Minneapolis based rhythmic songwriter, Miloe who brings out his signature sound in “Solo,” dreamy producer/multi-instrumentalist Olan, who hypnotizes and gets vulnerable in chill-tempo track, “Push,” and multi-talented artist Dave B., who alternatively bursts out of his shell lyrically and musically in “All Falls Down.”

Go ahead, take yourself on a date and take a stroll on the beach or through the city. The outside is calling you to explore it. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker.