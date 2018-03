Guided By Voices have released their 26th studio album Space Gun in full. Announced last year with the single “Space Gun,” the release follows August By Cake and How Do You Spell Heaven in 2017. The album was written on the road while touring behind the release of August By Cake, and frontman Robert Pollard has called it “the fullest realization of [his] song talents, with the band firing on all cylinders.” Listen to Space Gun below.