Beach House Share Details of New Album 7, Announce Tour Dates

Last night, Beach House released “Dive,” the second single from their forthcoming LP which they teased last month with the release of lead single “Lemon Glow.” Today the band has shared details about the new album, including its title and release date. The record, titled 7, is in fact the band’s seventh full-length release, and is due out May 11 via Sub Pop. View the tracklist below. In a statement about the release, Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand described their creative process for 7, which entailed five separate studio sessions and bringing in the band’s touring drummer James Barone to help with the recordings.

“In the past, we often limited our writing to parts that we could perform live,” the band said. “On 7, we decided to follow whatever came naturally. As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard. There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us. Basically, we let our creative moods, instead of instrumentation, dictate the album’s feel.”

In addition to the new single and album announcement, the band has announced an extensive tour that will take them across North America and Europe, which kicks off in Chattanooga on April 30. View a full list of tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01 “Dark Spring”

02 “Pay No Mind”

03 “Lemon Glow”

04 “L’Inconnue”

05 “Drunk In LA”

06 “Dive”

07 “Black Car”

08 “Lose Your Smile”

09 “Woo”

10 “Girl Of The Year”

11 “Last Ride”

Tour Dates:

04/30 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/01 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

05/02 Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live

05/04 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

05/05 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

05/08 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

05/11 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (Album Release Show)

05/13 Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

07/27 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead theatre

07/30 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

07/31 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

08/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

08/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park

08/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

08/10 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

08/18 Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre

08/19 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/20 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/22 New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/24 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios

09/26 Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira

09/30 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

10/01 Köln, DE @ Gloria

10/02 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/04 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

10/05 Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn

10/07 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/08 Stockholm, [email protected] Munchenbryggeriet

10/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

10/11 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/12 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/13 Brussels, BE @ AB

10/15 Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/18 London, UK @ Troxy

10/19 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/20 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street