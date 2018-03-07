News \
Beach House Share Details of New Album 7, Announce Tour Dates
Last night, Beach House released “Dive,” the second single from their forthcoming LP which they teased last month with the release of lead single “Lemon Glow.” Today the band has shared details about the new album, including its title and release date. The record, titled 7, is in fact the band’s seventh full-length release, and is due out May 11 via Sub Pop. View the tracklist below. In a statement about the release, Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand described their creative process for 7, which entailed five separate studio sessions and bringing in the band’s touring drummer James Barone to help with the recordings.
“In the past, we often limited our writing to parts that we could perform live,” the band said. “On 7, we decided to follow whatever came naturally. As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard. There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us. Basically, we let our creative moods, instead of instrumentation, dictate the album’s feel.”
In addition to the new single and album announcement, the band has announced an extensive tour that will take them across North America and Europe, which kicks off in Chattanooga on April 30. View a full list of tour dates below.
Tracklist:
01 “Dark Spring”
02 “Pay No Mind”
03 “Lemon Glow”
04 “L’Inconnue”
05 “Drunk In LA”
06 “Dive”
07 “Black Car”
08 “Lose Your Smile”
09 “Woo”
10 “Girl Of The Year”
11 “Last Ride”
Tour Dates:
04/30 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/01 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
05/02 Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live
05/04 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
05/05 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
05/08 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
05/11 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (Album Release Show)
05/13 Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti
06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
07/27 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead theatre
07/30 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
07/31 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
08/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
08/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park
08/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
08/10 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
08/18 Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre
08/19 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/20 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/22 New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
08/24 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios
09/26 Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira
09/30 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne
10/01 Köln, DE @ Gloria
10/02 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/04 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
10/05 Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn
10/07 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/08 Stockholm, [email protected] Munchenbryggeriet
10/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
10/11 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/12 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/13 Brussels, BE @ AB
10/15 Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/18 London, UK @ Troxy
10/19 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/20 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street