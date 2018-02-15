Beach House Release New Song “Lemon Glow,” Tease New Album

Beach House have released a new single called “Lemon Glow.” Premiered on their YouTube channel–synced up to a bit of checkered visualizer–it’s a typically gauzy tune, featuring a funky backbeat, warbling lead guitar, and washes of choral ambience. On Instagram, the band wrote that the song was “from our upcoming album, due later this spring,” but offered no further details beyond that. The Baltimore duo released their B-Sides and Rarities collection last year. They released their two last studio albums, Thank Your Lucky Stars and Depression Cherry, in 2015. Listen to “Lemon Glow” below.