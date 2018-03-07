Beach House – “Dive”

Beach House has released “Dive,” the second single from their forthcoming album. The track starts off with the band’s typically ethereal synths before gauzy, reverberating drums and swirling guitars join the mix halfway through. Listen below. Last month, the band shared “Lemon Glow” and indicated that the new album was due “later this spring.” The new record would be a follow up to their B-Sides and Rarities compilation, which they released last year. In 2015, the band released their most recent studio albums, Thank Your Lucky Stars and Depression Cherry. Beach House has also recently released a special edition vinyl reissue of their 2008 record Devotion in honor of its tenth anniversary.