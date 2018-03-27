New Music \
A$AP Rocky – “Bad Company” ft. BlocBoy JB
A$AP Rocky has released another loose track to Soundcloud, “Bad Company,” a collaboration with rising Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB. Rocky released three new solo songs earlier this year–“☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” “Above,” and “Money Bags Freestyle (Dean Blunt Meditation)”–on his AWGE Shit Soundcloud. In February, he released “Cocky,” a collaboration with Gucci Mane and 21 Savage from the soundtrack to Kyrie Irving’s upcoming comedy Uncle Drew. Blocboy is best known for his collaboration with Drake, “Look Alive,” which hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in February. Listen to the breezy and minimal “Bad Company” below.