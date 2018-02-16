A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage – “Cocky”

It’s been 10 years since Gucci Mane released “We Cocky” from his So Icey Boy mixtape, and five since he loosed the Young-Chop-produced “Supa Cocky” on I’m Up. Now the Atlanta rapper is taking charge on “Cocky,” a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage devised specifically for the new basketball comedy Uncle Drew, starring Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Kroll, Shaq, Reggie Miller, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Gucci and 21’s laconic styles are both idiomatic for London on da Track’s ominous, creeping backbeat. Gucci’s last, whispered, and classic-era-Gucci-styled verse (“Gucci is materialistic, he’s too fucking flashy/He smoke when he wanna smoke, think the world is his ashtray”) is worth the price of admission for what might reasonably be considered an unremarkable song. Listen below.