Video: BlocBoy JB – “Look Alive” ft. Drake

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB has dropped a new song featuring Drake. Titled “Look Alive,” the track was released on Drake’s OVO Sound imprint and follows JB’s breakout hit “Rover” with another hard-hitting ’90s beat reminiscent of hometown heroes Three 6 Mafia. Last month, Drake released “Diplomatic Immunity” and “God’s Plan,” the latter of which broke Spotify’s record for the most streams in a single day in the U.S. Check out his collaboration with BlocBoy JB below.