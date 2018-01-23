A$AP Rocky – “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$”

A$AP Rocky has posted a new loose track on Soundcloud called “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$.” The caption on the Rocky-associated AWGE Soundcloud page reads “TESTING COMING SOON,” but there’s been no official word as to whether this track will be counting toward a new project. The concise track is driven by a tinny and extremely stark 808s beat. “Gave the Uber man five stars/Left the restaurant, five stars/I was fucking with a five star/She done fucked about five stars,” Rocky deadpans. The comma between “,” is my interpolation; I’m not totally sure if Rocky is rapping about a Yelp rating or the quality of the restaurants he frequents. In any case, listen to “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$” below.