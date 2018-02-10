News \
Q-Tip Previews Unreleased Song With Kendrick Lamar
Last night on Beats 1 radio, Q-Tip played an unreleased track featuring Kendrick Lamar. Titled “Want U 2 Want,” the track is “not really new” according to Q-Tip, but a collaboration from a few years ago with the rapper. Listen here between the 1:42:00 and 1:59:00 minute marks. Kendrick’s Black Panther soundtrack was released yesterday, featuring music from SZA, The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, and more. Kendrick’s 2017 album DAMN. recently won Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.