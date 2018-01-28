Grammys 2018: Watch Kendrick Lamar Accept Best Rap Album for DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar took home the trophy for Best Rap Album for his album DAMN. at tonight’s 60th annual Grammy Awards. In a brief acceptance speech, Lamar dedicated the award to the hip-hop community and shouted out Jay-Z, Nas, and Diddy. He closed by suggesting “Jay for President”—perhaps a sly response to Jay-Z’s own highly publicized critique of Donald Trump during a TV interview Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, Lamar collected the Grammys for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance (for “LOYALTY.” with Rihanna), and Best Music Video. Spin named DAMN. the best album of 2017. Watch Lamar’s Best Rap Album acceptance speech below.